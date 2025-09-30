Palestinians have right to freedom: Gaza media chief rejects Trump’s peace plan

The director general of Gaza’s Government Media Office, Ismail al-Thawabta, has rejected United States President Donald Trump’s offer for peace talks in the besieged enclave stating the plan does not offer a long-term solution.

Ismail said Trump seeks to impose a new trusteeship that would legitimise Israeli occupation and strip Palestinians of their national, political and human rights, Quds news Network reported.

“The only way to end the genocide in Gaza is by preventing Israeli attacks and lifting the humanitarian aid blockade,” he said, calling for an end to the systematic extermination of civilians from Gaza.

“Palestinians have the right to live in freedom and establish an independent state,” he said.

“Any proposal that treats Gaza as a disarmed, non‑sovereign security zone under international administration, he warned, is categorically unacceptable to the Palestinian national conscience,” he said.

He stressed that his stance is based on the harsh reality of the people who will not accept arrangements that deny their rights.

Also Read Trump announces Gaza peace plan, Netanyahu pledges support

Trump’s peace plan for Gaza outlines the establishment of a temporary technocratic government, with Israel pledging not to annex the Strip and ensuring that no residents are forced to leave. The agreement calls for an immediate end to the war if accepted, with all captives, both alive and deceased, returned within 72 hours.

A new international transitional body will oversee the government in Gaza, the “Board of Peace,” which will be chaired by Trump, and other members, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority complete a reform program to take back control.

Hamas members who commit to peace would receive amnesty, while others would be offered safe passage abroad. Security in Gaza will be overseen by regional and international forces, who would also help train Palestinian police, while aid would flow in at agreed levels. The US would facilitate further dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians to support long-term coexistence.

Addressing the media in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, September 29, Trump said, “If Hamas accepts the proposal, the hostages would be released and the war would end.”

“Now it’s time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we’ve put forward today. I’m hearing Hamas wants to get this done,” he added and warned that the United States will fully back Israel with its operation if the proposal is rejected. “Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas,” he said.

Netanyahu also announced his support for the peace plan, saying that it achieves Israel’s “war aims” but also threatened to “finish the job” if Hamas disagrees.

“It can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way,” he said.

The war in Gaza began almost two years ago, when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Around 48 people are believed to remain in captivity, and about 20 are thought to be alive.

Pressure has been growing on Israel to end the war as more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed and much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble.

With Inputs from IANS