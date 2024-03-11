Palestinians perform Taraweeh amid ruins of Al-Farouq Mosque in Gaza

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showed the displaced people performing Taraweeh prayers amid rubble and darkness.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2024 6:10 pm IST
Palestinians perform Taraweeh prayers at destroyed Al-Farouq Mosque in Gaza
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Palestinians on Sunday evening, March 10, performed the first Taraweeh prayers of the holy month of Ramzan 2024 on the rubble of Al-Farouq Mosque in Rafah city, destroyed by Israel agression in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Farouq Mosque, destroyed by Israeli attack, is now unusable for worship, but despite the cold weather, hundreds of Palestinians attend taraweeh prayers where the ruins of the mosque were located.

Videos widely circulated on social media platforms showed the displaced people performing Taraweeh prayers amid rubble and darkness. They used portable lights and speakers.

However, residents of the Gaza attended the prayer in small numbers out of concern that Israel would target them, Anadolu Agency reported.

The month of Ramzan this year comes as the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip continues since October 7, 2023, amid Arab and international efforts to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023 has left more than 31,000 deaths, including children and women, and led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and international “genocide” claim.

