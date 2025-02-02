Palestinians protest against Trump’s population relocation proposal

Dozens of Palestinians took to the streets in Gaza, protesting against US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate the Strip’s population to Egypt and Jordan and praising Egypt for rejecting the plan.

Protesters gathered at Al-Saraya Square in central Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Strip, waving Palestinian and Egyptian flags, Xinhua news agency reported.

Large banners with images of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi displayed slogans that read, “Egypt will always stand as a true supporter and defender of the Palestinian cause and will never accept the displacement of its people.”

In a statement on behalf of families and clan leaders, protesters strongly rejected any plan or measures aimed at displacing Palestinians from their land. “Palestine is our rightful homeland, and we will not allow anyone to undermine that,” the statement read.

The statement urged Palestinians to stand united against any attempts to undermine their rights, calling on them to remain steadfast on their land and committed to their right of return and independence. “We will not accept any threat to our Palestinian identity or any distortion of our history, which has been shaped by generations of struggle and resilience against the occupation,” it added.

The statement further praised Egypt’s stance under its president, highlighting his continuous support for the Palestinian cause and his firm rejection of any attempts to liquidate it or compromise Palestinian national rights.

Earlier in the day, Hamas dismissed the US proposal about relocating Gaza’s population abroad as “absurd and worthless.”

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said in a statement that the repeated US claims about “displacing Gaza’s population under the pretext of rebuilding it reflect a persistent US complicity in the crime.”

He also warned that the US administration’s insistence on displacement plans would only “fuel further chaos and tension in the region.”

Also on Saturday, the foreign ministers and representatives of six Arab countries, along with the Arab League, met in Cairo, calling for the swift implementation of a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza to ensure that Palestinians remain on their land.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein Al-Sheikh, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.