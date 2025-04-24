PAN to bat for ban on Chlorpyrifos, other pesticides at BRS COPs in Geneva

Hyderabad: As the world’s leading policymakers and scientists would gather in Geneva from April 28 to May 9 for the Conferences of the Parties (COP) to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions (BRS COPs), Pesticide Action Network (PAN) India is set to advocate for urgent action against one of the most harmful pesticides still in use today- Chlorpyrifos.

This year’s negotiations are expected to mark a significant turning point in global efforts to reduce chemical harm, especially for communities in the global south.

PAN India is urging the Indian policy-makers who are parties to the BRS Conventions, and industry stakeholders, to embrace the momentum and phase out Chlorpyrifos and other hazardous pesticides in favour of safer and sustainable alternatives.

Chlorpyrifos, a highly toxic organophosphate pesticide, has already been banned in over 40 countries. Mounting evidence shows its persistence in the environment and the severe developmental harm it poses to children.

Despite this, the chemical continues to be used in India on a variety of crops, posing a serious threat to farmers, consumers, and future generations.

The Stockholm Convention, a landmark global treaty adopted in 2001, is designed to eliminate or restrict the production and use of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), which are the chemicals that linger in the environment, bio-accumulate in wildlife and humans, and cause long-term ecological and health damage.

At this year’s Stockholm Convention COP, Chlorpyrifos is slated for being listed under Annex A — a designation that triggers a global ban with exemptions. However, PAN is calling for a global ban without exemptions, as viable alternatives are available.

PAN India will also highlight the need to list the pesticide under Annex III of the Rotterdam Convention, which ensures countries are informed of the hazards before trading or using such chemicals.

Speaking ahead of the crucial negotiations, A D Dileep Kumar, CEO, PAN India, emphasized the stakes for public health and the environment.

“The world must no longer turn a blind eye to the scientific consensus on Chlorpyrifos and its link to neurotoxicity, irreversible brain damage in unborn children, reproductive toxicity and its ability to travel thousands of miles, contaminating even the most remote ecosystems. The time for decisive action is now, by making a strong case for its global elimination,” he appealed.

The BRS COPs will also debate adding other notorious pesticides including Paraquat, Acetochlor, Carbosulfan, Iprodione, Methyl Bromide, Fenthion among other chemicals, to the list of chemicals requiring prior informed consent under the Rotterdam Convention, a step towards greater transparency and responsibility in global pesticide trade.

“India can and must choose a different path that values human life over chemical dependency,” said C Jayakumar, executive director of Thanal, who is also a campaigner for the elimination of dangerous pesticides at the BRS conventions.

“It is imperative that highly hazardous pesticides such as Chlorpyrifos and Paraquat be listed under the Stockholm and Rotterdam Conventions without delay. These toxic chemicals continue to endanger the health and lives of farmers, agricultural workers, indigenous communities, women, children, and the environment,” said Sarojeni V Rengam, executive director of PAN Asia Pacific (PANAP).

“To maintain faith in the Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions, we need to see the international community adopting the recommendations of the scientific bodies established to inform BRS Convention decision-making. Countries need to stop blocking listings of pesticides like Chlorpyrifos and Paraquat for political or commercial reasons, and start following the science and convention procedures,” said Jago Wadley , international advocacy manager , PAN UK.

PAN’s advocacy at the Geneva summit is backed by its “Consolidated List of Banned Pesticides” and the “Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs) List,” which are the comprehensive resources that illustrate the scale of global pesticide regulation and expose the urgent need for India to align with the international best practices.

The list documents 568 pesticide active ingredients banned by one or more nations, many of which are still in circulation in India.

“BRS Conventions have been quietly working, through an established decision-making backed by science and consultation. I believe these conventions require more resources to scale-up on the reviews of chemicals, define targets, and establish a global monitoring framework that informs on a real time basis,” opined Dr D Narasimha Reddy, a public policy expert.

“National governments, including India, have to mimic these processes at the national level to strengthen international work,” he added.

Also Read UN to review impact of its agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza

During the Geneva meetings, PAN India will contribute to technical briefings that would highlight non-chemical alternatives to Chlorpyrifos, including proven solutions tailored for Indian crops and farming systems.