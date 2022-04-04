Panasonic to invest $4.9 b in EV batteries, supply chain software

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th April 2022 12:21 pm IST
Panasonic to invest $4.9 b in EV batteries, supply chain software

New Delhi: Panasonic is joining the high-growth electric vehicles market, with plans to invest nearly $4.9 billion in automotive batteries, supply chain software and cyber physical systems, among others.

The Japanese company said to achieve its future goals, the group is to invest 400 billion yen (nearly $3.26 billion) in “growth areas” and 200 billion yen (about $1.63 billion) in “technology pillars” respectively in three years, from fiscal 2023 to 2025.

As part of the company’s medium and long-term growth strategy, it will invest in automotive battery area, supply chain software area, air quality and air conditioning area, hydrogen energy and CPS (cyber physical system), it said in a statement

MS Education Academy

“While maintaining financial discipline, the group is to make group-wide strategic investments with the cash generated through enhancement of competitiveness, as well as the investments made by each operating company,” the company added.

It is also targeting an accumulated operating profit of 1.5 trillion yen over the period.

The group aims to reduce the impact of over 300 million tonnes of CO2, which are equal to approximately 1 per cent of total global emissions (as of today) by 2050.

Last year, the company closed a $7 billion acquisition deal with supply chain AI software provider Blue Yonder.

Earlier, Panasonic formed a joint venture with Toyota that specialises in automotive batteries.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button