Panchayat secy flees in 4-wheeler to evade arrest by Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: Panchayat Secretary of Inmulnarva village located in Kothur mandal of Ranga Reddy district evaded arrest by Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, July 26 by fleeing in a four-wheeler.

According to ACB, the accused officer demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for setting aside a notice issued in connection with a construction carried out by the complainant.

Subsequently, the accused officer accepted a bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, however upon seeing the ACB officials, fled away in a four-wheeler.

Also Read Telangana ACB registers 126 cases in the first half of 2025

ACB officials were able to trace the vehicle and recover the bribe amount however, the officer remains absconding.

A case has been registered against him and efforts to nab him are underway.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Circle 11, Rajendranagar, K Ravi Kumar, was arrested by ACB for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and accepting Rs 2 lakh from a hotel owner.

The official had demanded a bribe for not taking action against a hotel where irregularities were noticed in the kitchen during an inspection.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, ie, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).