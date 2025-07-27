Panchayat secy flees in 4-wheeler to evade arrest by Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: Panchayat Secretary of Inmulnarva village located in Kothur mandal of Ranga Reddy district evaded arrest by Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, July 26 by fleeing in a four-wheeler.
According to ACB, the accused officer demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for setting aside a notice issued in connection with a construction carried out by the complainant.
Subsequently, the accused officer accepted a bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, however upon seeing the ACB officials, fled away in a four-wheeler.
ACB officials were able to trace the vehicle and recover the bribe amount however, the officer remains absconding.
A case has been registered against him and efforts to nab him are underway.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Circle 11, Rajendranagar, K Ravi Kumar, was arrested by ACB for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and accepting Rs 2 lakh from a hotel owner.
The official had demanded a bribe for not taking action against a hotel where irregularities were noticed in the kitchen during an inspection.
Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, ie, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).