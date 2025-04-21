Panel seeks educational aid for children of Telangana Gulf workers

Hyderabad: Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the Telangana NRI Advisory Committee, on Monday, April 21, called on district authorities to ensure that children of Gulf workers are given access to quality education through the state’s Gurukulam residential schools.

This appeal follows a heartbreaking case from Paat Ellapur village in Khanapur Mandal, where Gulf worker Pulakam Rajeshwar passed away in Dubai last year. His sudden death left his wife, Pravalika, and their 10-year-old son, Vignaan, in financial hardship.

Seeking educational support for her son, Pravalika submitted a request to the district collector for a seat in a Gurukulam school for Class 5 admission.

Following her request, Pravalika met with Swadesh Parikipandla, who assured her that the education department would soon release new guidelines for the academic year. He confirmed that seat allocations would be made under these rules, offering hope for families in similar situations.

Swadesh stressed the importance of prioritising the education of children from Gulf worker families, many of whom face hardship due to the loss or absence of a breadwinner abroad. He urged authorities to act swiftly and compassionately in such cases.

On April 10, the Telangana government announced the formation of a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Advisory Committee to address the welfare of Gulf migrant workers and develop a comprehensive NRI policy.