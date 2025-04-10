Telangana forms NRI advisory committee to boost Gulf migrant welfare

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the formation of a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Advisory Committee to address the welfare of Gulf migrant workers and develop a comprehensive NRI policy. This move is part of chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s broader vision to improve support for overseas workers from the state.

On April 16, 2024, during a meeting with representatives of Gulf associations at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad, the chief minister pledged to take concrete steps for the well-being of Gulf workers. Fulfilling that promise, the government has now initiated formal action.

Following the chief minister’s directive, chief secretary Santhi Kumari issued the official government order on Thursday, April 10.

The committee, which will serve for two years, is tasked with reviewing current welfare schemes, identifying policy gaps, and recommending practical measures tailored to the needs of low-income migrant workers from Telangana.

Committee leadership

Chairman: Dr B M Vinod Kumar (IFS Retd.)

Dr B M Vinod Kumar (IFS Retd.) Vice chairman: Mandha Bheem Reddy

Govt officials part of committee

Aadi Srinivas – Government Whip & MLA, Vemulawada

T Jeevan Reddy – Former MLC, Jagtial

Medipalli Satyam – MLA, Choppadandi

Dr R Bhupati Reddy – MLA, Nizamabad Rural

E Anil Kumar – Chairman, TGMDC.

Committee members

Singireddy Naresh Reddy

Lizy Joseph

Chennamaneni Srinivas Rao

Kottala Satyam Nara Goud (Dubai)

Guggilla Ravindhar

Nangi Devender

Swadesh Parki Pandla

Member secretary:

Joint Secretary to Government (Protocol), General Administration Department

The committee will study existing welfare schemes for Gulf workers, both in destination countries and in Indian states like Kerala, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh. It also plans to conduct visits to Gulf nations for a better understanding of migrant issues and to suggest actionable solutions.

Based on its findings, the Telangana government aims to introduce a dedicated Telangana Gulf and Overseas Workers Welfare Board and frame a robust NRI policy to support its global workforce.

This initiative marks a significant move to strengthen support for NRIs and uphold the welfare of thousands of Telangana workers living abroad.