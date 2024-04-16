Will setup special board for gulf workers’ welfare: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy promised to set up a special board for the welfare of workers travelling to the Gulf for employment.

He also vowed to set up a framework to ensure the legality of Gulf employment agents.

“We will make sure that workers go to the Middle East via these legally approved agents. A system should be set up in place where workers get a week-long training session before they leave from here,” he said.

The chief minister held a meeting with gulf workers at the Taj Deccan Hotel on Tuesday, April 16, where they shared the challenges faced by them.

“Over 15 lakh families depend on employment based out of the Gulf. We decided to setup a Telangana Gulf, Overseas Welfare Board soon to protect the interests of these workers,” Revanth said.

He said that a special cell would be set up soon at Praja Bhavan dedicated to solving issues faced by the Gulf workers.

“We will set up a special framework which will be headed by a senior IAS officer. This will also monitor the salaries and well-being of these workers. We are analysing the policies of some countries and states in India on this matter. The Philippines and Kerala have a good policy in place on the matter. The Telangana government will also prepare a holistic policy for Gulf workers. We have already announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the families of workers who lost life in the Gulf,” he said.