Panel to examine giving SC status to religious converts who were ‘historically’ SCs

The three member panel will also examine the implications of the decision if it comes to be on the existing Scheduled Castes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 7th October 2022 3:57 pm IST
SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking bar on ministers from holding office after arrest
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed a commission headed by former CJI K G Balakrishnan to examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to historically have belonged to the SCs, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

The three-member team also includes retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and member UGC Prof Sushma Yadav, according to a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry on Thursday.

Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/hyderabads-zoo-enters-60th-year-add-new-attractions-2428943/

The commission will examine the matter in line with the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under article 341 of the Constitution.

MS Education Academy

The panel will also examine the implications of the decision if it comes to be on the existing Scheduled Castes, besides taking into account the changes in customs, traditions, and their status of social discrimination and deprivation, after these people converted to other religions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button