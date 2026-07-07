Panel to strengthen digital governance, report in 100 days

Hyderabad: To strengthen digital governance, the state government announced a committee to oversee the timely disbursal of salaries to contract and outsourcing employees. A report will be submitted in 100 days.

In a meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 7, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to digitise the entire database of contract and outsourcing employees, along with regular staff, and ensure salaries are paid on the first day of every month.

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He instructed authorities to take action against agencies that delay or fail to provide timely salaries despite the government releasing funds. “Public services and welfare schemes should reach every beneficiary directly through digital governance,” he stressed.