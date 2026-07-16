Panel to vet Telangana hate speech Bill before Monsoon Session

Hyderabad: A select committee constituted by the Telangana Assembly is set to examine the draft legislation aimed at curbing hate speech and hate crimes in the state, with its recommendations expected to be tabled during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Assembly in March this year. However, after several legislators raised objections during the debate, the House decided to refer the Bill to a select committee for detailed scrutiny.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar subsequently constituted the panel, naming BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar as its chairperson. The 13-member committee draws representatives from across party lines, including Balu Naik Nenavath, Danam Nagender, Kova Lakshmi, Koninty Manik Rao, Rama Rao Pawar, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and K Sambasiva Rao, among others.

Also Read Telangana Speaker forms panel to review hate speech Bill

Panel to examine definitions, punishment clauses

The committee is expected to study the legal definitions used in the proposed law, examine similar legislation enacted in other states and recommend changes to key provisions, including the punishments prescribed under the Bill.

As per the draft law, hate speech is defined as any expression through spoken or written words, signs, visible representations, electronic communication or other public means, made with the intention of causing injury, disharmony, enmity, hatred or ill will against an individual, community, class or group.

A hate crime, under the Bill, is defined as the act of publishing, circulating, promoting, propagating, inciting or supporting such hate speech with the intent of creating hatred, enmity or disharmony against a person, group or organisation.

The Bill proposes that a first-time offender face up to one year of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000, while a repeat offence could attract up to two years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.