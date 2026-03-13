Panic buying of LPG disrupts bookings in Telangana; Ponnam blames BJP-led centre

Hyderabad: A massive surge in panic buying of LPG cylinders has disrupted the booking system at several distribution points across Telangana, putting pressure on the state’s gas distribution network.

According to Telangana LPG Distributors Association president Kalluri Jagan Mohan Reddy, the sudden spike in orders has strained operations at multiple LPG distribution centres. He said the rush of consumers to book cylinders has caused both technical and operational issues, a report by PTI said.

“There is no problem with respect to domestic cylinders, and supply is regular. But there is panic booking among consumers, so pendency is increasing. Since there is a sudden surge in business by around 50 per cent, there is a delay in supplying. It is because of panic buying,” Reddy said.

LPG delivery operates through an OTP-based authentication system on an all-India network, which is currently facing tremendous pressure due to the sudden surge in bookings. Telangana has around 810 LPG distributors serving nearly 1.30 crore consumers, and about 60 lakh domestic cylinders are supplied every month. Of the total consumers, about 82 per cent are domestic users while 18 per cent fall under the commercial category.

Reddy also said that there has been almost no supply of commercial cylinders over the past three to four days, adding that some traders with old stock might attempt to sell cylinders at premium prices, the report further said.

Ponnam slams BJP led Centre

Amid the growing concerns, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticised the BJP-led Central government, alleging that its policies have led to the current gas crisis in the state.

He said that despite the state having eight Members of Parliament and two Union Ministers, Telangana has not been able to secure adequate gas supply. The minister noted that hotels and restaurants are being affected by the shortage, while common consumers are facing difficulties with LPG bookings and deliveries.

Ponnam also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier called for an end to the Russia–Ukraine war, has not commented on the rising tensions in West Asia, which could also affect energy supplies.

Surprise inspections on restaurants

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Department conducted surprise inspection drives in restaurants under the Karwan Assembly constituency in Hyderabad to check the misuse of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.

The inspections were carried out in Jiyaguda and Karwan areas, targeting several hotels and restaurants under Charminar Circle-3. Officials said the drive was aimed at safeguarding public interest and ensuring proper supply and regulation of essential commodities.

Enforcement teams paid special attention to complaints regarding the commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders, and restaurant owners were instructed to strictly follow the rules and use commercial gas cylinders.

“Strict action will be taken against violators,” officials said, adding that such surprise inspections will continue to ensure proper LPG supply to the public.

Uttam calls for meeting with oil companies

Meanwhile, Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called for a meeting with oil company representatives to review the LPG supply situation in the state. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is also expected to attend the meeting.

(With excerpts from PTI)