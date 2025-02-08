Panic in Tolichowki as gunshots fired at midnight

Hyderabad: The police control room received a call around midnight about someone firing a gun near Yousuf Tekri at Tolichowki. The information was passed to the local police, who reached the spot.

After verifying with local people, the police officials could not get any specific details.

The police are still inquiring into the information from local people.

Local sources said two realtors, Akhtar and Shakeel, had a quarrel about some property issue at Nizam Colony.

Shakeel was beaten up, and he called his associates, who reached Nizam Colony. Sensing danger, 5-6 shots were allegedly fired.

The police are checking weapons, and bullets are being counted.



