Pannun murder plot: Panel report reveals terror threats to India-US security

A high-level enquiry committee was established after the failed assassination attempt on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. They have recommended legal action against an unnamed individual with criminal links.

The probe found that the individual had compromised the security interests of both India and the United States.

The investigation was launched following US allegations that Indian intelligence agents attempted to kill Pannun in 2023, a claim that India denied. Former RAW operative Vikash Yadav was named by the US in connection with the incident, and another Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was extradited from the Czech Republic.

A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the committee was formed in November 2023 after the US shared information about organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, and drug dealers undermining the security interests of both nations. The committee conducted its own probe, followed leads from the US, and examined documents and officials from various agencies.

After a thorough investigation, the committee submitted its report, recommending legal action against the individual, whose criminal history was uncovered during the enquiry. It also urged swift legal proceedings and suggested improving systems and procedures to enhance India’s response capability and coordination in such matters.

The US had raised concerns about a plot to kill a Sikh separatist with Indian agents allegedly involved. Yadav was arrested in December 2023 on charges of kidnapping and extortion, while Gupta was arrested in Prague and later extradited to the US.

The US Department of Justice had earlier claimed that the assassination plot involved an Indian government employee and Nikhil Gupta, an international narcotics trafficker.