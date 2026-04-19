‘Kaun hai mumma?’ Shruti Haasan gets irritated with paparazzi

Hyderabad: Actress Shruti Haasan, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, had a brief moment of irritation during a public outing in Mumbai. While leaving a restaurant on Saturday evening, paparazzi tried to capture her photos. During the encounter, one photographer addressed her as “mumma,” a term usually used in South India as a respectful or affectionate way to address women.

Shruti responded sharply, saying, “Kaun hai mumma? Aapki mumma hai? Kya bak rahe ho tum?” Her reaction, showing clear displeasure, was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. Despite the momentary irritation, Shruti soon composed herself, smiled, waved to the photographers, and continued on her way.

Shrutihasan got angry when someone called her Mumma pic.twitter.com/BfwECkllYs — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 19, 2026

Shruti Haasan, daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, has carved her own identity in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. She is currently busy with multiple projects. She will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Call Me Bae” Season 2, joining as a new ‘behen’ alongside Ananya Panday. The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Mini Mathur, and others.

On the big screen, she is working on “Aakasamlo Oka Tara” with Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. She will also reprise her role in “Salaar: Part 2” alongside Prabhas. Additionally, Shruti has a Tamil film titled “Train,” where she stars opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Shruti often travels to various cities and countries for shoots but is currently based in Mumbai. She enjoys attending parties and public events on weekends. Despite her celebrity status, she reacts naturally when addressed in ways that make her uncomfortable. This recent incident reflects her assertive personality and her comfort in expressing herself publicly.