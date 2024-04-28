Paps abuse infront of Ranbir Kapoor, video goes viral

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the inauguration of a jewelry store in Surat on Saturday 27th April, where an unexpected incident happened. As the paparazzi jostled to capture glimpses of the Bollywood star, one photographer resorted to abusive language in front of him. The incident left Ranbir visibly shocked and prompted reactions from internet users.

In a video, Ranbir was seen conversing with the event host, inquiring about her well-being. As he prepared to step down from the stage, a photographer, seemingly frustrated by the crowd, unleashed a barrage of foul words. The actor’s expression reflected his disapproval of the photographer’s indecent behavior.

In another clip, Ranbir addressed the photographers, asking, “Aap ladd kyun rahe hain?” (Why are you guys fighting?) as they continued to shout at each other.

Internet reactions

Netizens’ reactions poured in after the video surfaced. Some users expressed shock:

Despite the unexpected situation, Ranbir maintained his composure. Dressed in a black kurta-pajama, he gracefully navigated the event, even recovering smoothly after slipping on the stairs of the store.

On the professional front. Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama, Ramayana.