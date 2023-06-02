Paps capture Alia-Ranbir’s baby, Raha Kapoor, video goes viral

Mumbai: The toxic paparazzi culture that we considered a Western concept has also taken over Bollywood. The culture that started in India in the ’70s has now completely changed its face. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was the first star kid who was thrown to the sharks. The 6-year-old has been the victim of the culture since his birth. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s 6-month-old daughter has now become the paparazzi’s new target.

Alia Bhatt has been vocal about the distasteful invasion of privacy that the paparazzi engage in. The last photo of her in her household engaging in her daily activities created quite a controversy when she took to Instagram to express her anger.

The star who lost her grandfather on Thursday, has been clear about keeping her daughter out of the limelight. The A-list couple wants their daughter to have a “normal” life. They have specifically asked the paparazzi to not capture Raha. But a new video is doing rounds on the internet, where the mother and daughter were snapped while entering a building in Bandra in Mumbai.

The video has received mixed reactions from netizens. Some are excited to see the 6-month-old and are showing their love. A user commented under the post, “Mamma and baby lots of love” with a heart emoji. Others are expressing their disappointment. Another user commented, “Why u people are so ridiculous they don’t want their baby to be snapped yet u people are destroying their privacy”.

This is not the first time that the paparazzi have crossed boundaries, gone against the stars’ wishes, and captured the kids. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter also became a victim of the culture. While the actress was enjoying her cricketer husband’s match with her daughter Vamika, the cameramen ended up shooting them and the video went viral on the internet, invading the privacy of the family. These incidents should make us question the levels the paparazzi can go to get views on their videos by snapping the stars nonconsensually and invading their personal lives.