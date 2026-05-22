For decades, “visiting Hyderabad” has been practically synonymous with pulling up a chair at Paradise Biryani. Now, the iconic brand is making sure you do not even have to board a flight to get a taste of its legendary legacy as it plans to expand across India.

Paradise Biryani has announced an aggressive national expansion blueprint to open approximately 100 new outlets over the next three years, scaling its current footprint of 57 locations to an impressive 150-strong network.

The strategy relies heavily on a newly optimised, omni-channel store format designed to balance traditional dine-in elegance with high-volume digital delivery channels seamlessly. As Abhik Mitra, MD and CEO of Paradise Biryani, notes, the ultimate goal is to bring authentic Hyderabadi biryani to a broader national audience at scale, without compromising on the operational precision that keeps the flavours consistent.

The brand is eyeing western and northern India, with long-term plans to eventually step onto the international stage.

From a modest cafe to a culinary empire

To understand the magnitude of this expansion, one must look back at where it all began. The Paradise story started in 1953 with Hussain Hemati and his brother-in-law Ghulam Hussain. It operated as a small, modest cafe-cum-bakery housed in a theatre complex in Secunderabad. In its infancy, it served tea, snacks, and basic meals to local moviegoers and residents.

Over the decades, under the visionary leadership of Ali Hemati, the small cafe evolved into a full-fledged dining destination, slowly perfecting the intricate art of the Deccani kachhi aqni method. By focusing on the meticulous balance of rice, meat, and a distinct blend of spices slow-cooked under dum (steam), Paradise transformed from a neighbourhood secret into a legendary culinary institution. It did not just witness the changing architecture and culture of the twin cities, it became an integral part of Hyderabad’s social fabric.

A star-studded legacy of Paradise Biryani

What truly cements Paradise’s status in popular culture, however, is its undeniable magnetic pull for high-profile visitors. Whenever prominent figures land in the city, the iconic green-and-white parcels are either picked up in person or flown straight to their hotel suites. Over the years, its massive roster of famous patrons has included:

Superstars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Surya, Dia Mirza, Prakash Raj, Naga Chaitanya and Dhanush. Directors like SS Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani are also frequent patrons.

Cricketing royalty like Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Praveen Kumar are known to order from Paradise whenever they are in town. Local icons and global champions like PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza have also long been vocal ambassadors for the brand’s flavours.

The guest ledger also includes heads of state, diplomats and politicians, such as Rahul Gandhi, the Vice President of Mauritius, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, and multiple high-ranking US and UK Ambassadors and Consuls General who have stopped by for a formal taste of Hyderabad’s heritage.