Parameshwara warns Centre against imposing Kasturirangan Report

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has stepped up opposition to the Centre’s notification proposing eco-sensitive status for 1,449 villages in 10 Western Ghats districts, accusing the Union government of taking an “anti-people” decision without adequately considering the concerns of the state and local communities.

Parameshwara said Karnataka would continue to oppose implementation of the Kasturirangan report and that there was no change in the state government’s stand. He said the government was prepared to discuss the matter in a special one-day session of the legislature.

The notification covering large parts of the Western Ghats has caused concern among residents, with the state government maintaining that restrictions arising from eco-sensitive classification could affect livelihoods and development activities in the region.

Parmeshwara says conservation shouldn’t be framed to threaten livelihoods

According to Parameshwara, people living in the Western Ghats for generations have developed a lifestyle that coexists with the natural environment. He said environmental protection was important but alleged that conservation measures should not be framed in a manner that threatens the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

He said the Centre should have consulted Karnataka before issuing the notification and taken into account the concerns raised by people living in the affected villages.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised what he called the Centre’s unilateral approach, saying repeated attempts to push the Kasturirangan recommendations despite Karnataka’s objections were not in keeping with the spirit of federalism.

Karnataka’s repeated objections to the report

Karnataka has opposed earlier attempts to implement the report. Parameshwara pointed out that the state had rejected previous draft notifications and submitted its objections to the Centre. He also referred to the state Cabinet’s decision in September 2024 to oppose the draft notification issued by the Union government in July that year.

The latest development has given the Opposition an opportunity to question the Centre over the proposed classification, while the ruling Congress has sought to project the issue as one concerning the interests of Karnataka’s Western Ghats population rather than a political dispute.

Parameshwara said the matter should be treated as a broader public issue and urged leaders across political parties to put aside ideological differences.

He expressed confidence that Opposition leaders would support the state government’s position in the Assembly and that Karnataka MPs would also urge the Centre to reconsider its decision.

Residents urged not to panic

The state government is expected to discuss the implications of the notification in detail during the proposed special session. Officials and elected representatives are likely to examine the impact of the proposed eco-sensitive classification on agriculture, construction, infrastructure and other activities in the affected villages.

Parameshwara appealed to residents of the Western Ghats not to panic and assured them that the government would take all possible steps to safeguard their interests.

He reiterated that Karnataka would continue to engage with the Centre and pursue all available avenues to prevent implementation of the Kasturirangan recommendations in a manner that, according to the state, could adversely affect local communities.