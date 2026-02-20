Paraquat poisoning: PIL flags 200 annual deaths in Telangana; HC seeks govt stand

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the state government over the continued use of the highly toxic herbicide paraquat, amid concerns about recurring deaths linked to poisoning.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued notices while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice.

The letter alleged that more than 200 people in Telangana die every year due to paraquat poisoning.

Bench directs centre, state to clarify stand

Taking note of the concerns raised, the bench directed the Union government, the state authorities and the departments concerned to clarify their stand on a possible ban on the manufacture, distribution, sale and use of paraquat in the State.

Notices were also issued to the Central Integrated Pest Management Centre (CIPMC), Hyderabad. The matter has been posted for further hearing after three weeks.

Petitioner seeks immediate ban on paraquat

The petitioner urged the court to impose an immediate ban on paraquat and to launch public awareness campaigns about its health risks, while promoting safer alternatives for agricultural use.

The letter described paraquat as an extremely hazardous chemical, warning that even small quantities can cause irreversible organ damage and prove fatal.

200 deaths annually in Telangana due to Paraquat: Petitioner

Citing available data, the petitioner claimed that over 200 lives are lost annually in Telangana due to poisoning linked to the pesticide. It also pointed out that paraquat has been banned in several countries, including the European Union, China and Brazil, but continues to be manufactured and widely used in Telangana’s farming sector.

The High Court, after recording the submissions, adjourned the case for further consideration.