Parbhani man sets ablaze wife for giving birth to three daughters; held for murder

Mumbai: A man allegedly poured petrol and set his wife ablaze in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district after she gave birth to the couple’s third daughter, a police official said on Saturday.

Kundlik Uttam Kale (32) killed his wife Maina in Gangakhed Naka, some 520 kilometres from here, on Thursday night, the official said.

As per the complaint submitted by Maina’s sister, the accused used to taunt his wife over giving birth to three daughters and would frequently pick up fights with her on this issue, the official said.

“On Thursday night, after one such argument, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She ran out of the house screaming where people tried to douse the fire. However, by then she was severely burnt and died while being rushed to a hospital,” the official said.

Kale has been arrested for murder, the Gangakhed police station official informed.