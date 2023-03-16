‘Parda khatam?’ Ask netizens as Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig’s face

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan became the target of trolls after he posted a rare picture of his wife, Safa Baig, revealing her face for the first time ever. The picture went crazy viral on social media. While many fans and followers praised the couple, some netizens trolled Irfan for apparently breaking the Islamic tradition of hijab or purdah.

Sharing the photo of himself and Safa on Instagram, Irfan wrote, “A palace behind me and a queen beside me. #life.”

The photo has now attracted criticism from some netizens for allegedly breaking Islamic traditions. Irfan Pathaan has always made sure that his wife’s face is not visible in the photos he shares online, as Safa prefers to remain under purdah. However, in the latest picture that the cricketer shared on Instagram, Safa’s face is half visible for the first time ever. This has caused quite a stir among social media users.

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig got married in 2016 in a private ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. They met in Dubai in 2014 but kept their relationship under the wraps for almost two years. The couple got married in a close-knit affair as it was only attended by family members and close relatives. Irfan and Safa are parents to two sons.

About Safa Baig

Safa Baig was born on February 28, 1994, in Jeddah. Her father Mirza Farooq Baig is a businessman in Saudi Arabia. She is a well-known nail artist and received education at the International Indian School in Jeddah. She was a model before she got hitched to Irfan and has worked as a journalist too, according media reports.