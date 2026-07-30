Parents find missing boy in KTR’s birthday celebration video

Hyderabad: A birthday video. A missing son. And parents who couldn’t believe their eyes.

What began as a routine scroll through social media turned into the most overwhelming moment of Mallesh and Manjula’s lives on Wednesday, July 29, sixteen days after their son Mahesh had vanished without a trace.

The couple from Patancheru had been desperately searching for Mahesh since July 13, when he went missing. Mahesh, who has a learning disability, had left behind a family that didn’t know where to begin looking.

Then came KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) 50th birthday.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president’s birthday celebrations included a visit to the Secunderabad-Bansilal Pet Home for the Disabled Orphanage, organised under the party’s Gift a Smile initiative. The BRS social media team put up a video from the event. And somewhere in it, unmistakably, was Mahesh.

His parents spotted him. They became emotional immediately.

The parents' joy knew no bounds after they were reunited with their missing son in Hyderabad on Wednesday, July 29. They spotted him in a video of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao's (KTR) birthday celebrations.

The couple, Mallesh and Manjula, are natives of… pic.twitter.com/FkkqAqn3S1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 30, 2026

What followed was a reunion straight out of a movie. Mallesh and Manjula rushed to the orphanage, where they met the staff member who had found Mahesh near Secunderabad. “He held me and asked me not to leave,” the man recalled. “He told me his name is Mahesh, and I got him to the orphanage,” the staff member said.

Before handing Mahesh over, the staff member turned to the young man and asked him gently, “You found your parents. Do you want to go with them?”

The parents thanked the authorities and walked out with their son.

A birthday party had brought a family back together.