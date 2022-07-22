Parents must keep watch on children’s online activity: Survey

Hyderabad: The extensive use of technology by the young generation has become a cause of concern for the parents and guardians as disclosed by a survey report.

The youngsters’ online activities are increasing in order to keep pace with the latest technology. Along with the positive aspect of the technology there is a danger of negative effects on the young minds. Thus, there is a growing opinion across the country for the need to keep a watch on the online activities of children.

According to the opinions expressed during the survey, 71% of the people said that it is necessary for the parents to keep a watch on the children’s online activities.

On the positive side, the survey disclosed that 78% of children below the age of 18 year have invented apps through their smartphones without the knowledge of their parents.

The survey also disclosed that 70% of married persons who are staying with their parents said that their relations improved due to their working from home.