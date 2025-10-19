Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital ahead of her delivery

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as the medical experts are preparing for her delivery.

As per reports, the actress’ politician husband Raghav Chadha is currently with her to take care of the mother and the baby. The ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actress reportedly had shifted to the national capital ahead of her delivery.

The good news for the couple comes more than 2 years after they tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

For the occasion, the actress donned a subtle ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga, and Raghav was dressed in a classic cream sherwani, opted for understated sophistication over extravagance. The festivities spanned multiple days, featuring haldi, mehendi, and a Sufi night that reflected their personalities — warm, spiritual, and grounded.

Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India. The wedding was hailed for its intimacy and genuine emotion, steering clear of typical Bollywood spectacle while marking one of the most talked-about celebrity–political unions in recent memory.

After the wedding, Parineeti had shared a set of pictures showing her and Raghav in their wedding outfits.she wrote in the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now”.

Her cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and wrote, “My blessings always” followed by crying, heart, and love-struck emoticons.