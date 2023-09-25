Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s 1st public appearance as newlyweds

Udaipur: Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were seen together coming out of their wedding venue in Udaipur on Monday.

The lovely couple smiled while posing for the camera. They looked gorgeous together. While Parineeti wore a poncho-style pink-coloured top with denim, Raghav opted for a white shirt and trousers.

Their casual and chic look grabbed the eyeballs.

The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.