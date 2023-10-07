Parineeti Chopra receives grand welcome at Raghav Chadha’s house

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur at a grand wedding ceremony on September 24.

Now, a new video from Parineeti’s ‘Bahu Swagat’ at Raghav Chadha’s residence is garnering the attention of netizens on social media.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories to share the video posted by the official handle of the photographers who covered this event.

In the picture, both Parineeti and Raghav looked traditional. Raghav chose to wear a brown Kurta pyjama with a Nehru jacket while Parineeti opted for a yellow-coloured suit.

Her arrival was marked with the surprise dhol beats. The video also showcased some wedding rituals. A unique bond between Parineeti and Raghav’s mother was also shown.

The couple can be seen teasing each other in the clip.

Earlier, Parineeti also shared a video of herself singing a special song for Raghav for their wedding.

The couple also took to her Instagram handle to share the different sports activities that the couple enjoyed as part of their pre-wedding rituals.

Previously, the couple took to their respective social media handles to share the first set of wedding photos.

At the wedding, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor opted for a hand-crafted wedding ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Her royal lehenga with intricate hand embroidery was an excellent example of craftsmanship and left everyone in awe of her beauty. She wore the lehenga with a beautiful veil featuring Raghav’s name.

She completed her bridal look with stunning jewellery, including a necklace with uncut emeralds, earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool. Raghav on the other hand, complemented the bride with his equally beautiful choice and looked stunning in his pristine ivory Sherwani.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.