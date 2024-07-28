Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Opening Ceremony

Paris: Indian athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indian athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Part of a fashion show on a bridge during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, 26 July 2024. ( EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI/POOL VIA PTI)
Paris: Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader via PTI)
Paris: Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader via PTI)
Paris: Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader via PTI)
Paris: Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader via PTI)
Paris: Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed via PTI)

