Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Shooting

Chateauroux: Gold medalists Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng of China pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team even of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, 27 July 2024. (EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV/VIA PTI)
Chateauroux: (L-R) Silver medalists Jihyeon Keum and Hajun Park of South Korea, the gold medalists Yuting Huang and Lihao Zheng of China and the bronze medalist Alexsandra Le and Islam Satpayev of Kazahtan pose during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team even of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, 27 July 2024. (EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV/VIA PTI)
Chateauroux: Bronze medalists Alexsandra Le and Islam Satpayev of Kazahtan pose during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team even of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, 27 July 2024. (EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV/VIA PTI)
Chateauroux: Athletes attend the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team training session of the shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, 26 July 2024. (EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI)
Chateauroux: Silver medalists Jihyeon Keum (L) and Hajun Park of South Korea during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team even of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, 27 July 2024. (EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV/VIA PTI)

