Paris accuses Iran of detaining French citizens as ‘state hostages’

France has accused Iran of arbitrarily detaining several French citizens and holding them hostage and demanded their release. The French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of two French tourists detained in Iran two years ago on espionage charges. They have been held there ever since. Paris also called for the release of two other French citizens detained by Tehran.
“France condemns this state hostage policy and the constant blackmail by the Iranian authorities,” the French ministry said.

“France condemns the Islamic Republic’s abhorrent practice of forced and public confessions, as well as the inhumane and degrading conditions of detention inflicted on our compatriots.”

The ministry also commented on other Europeans jailed in Iran and subjected to absurd charges and sham trials.

Last October, a French academic jailed in Iran returned to France after having been handed a five-year sentence for endangering national security and spreading anti-regime propaganda.

Her release came after the release of one of her colleagues who had also been imprisoned.

