Dubai: Surgeons remove world’s largest adrenal tumour from 69-year-old patient

In a groundbreaking achievement, surgeons at Dubai Health have announced the successful removal of the world’s largest adrenal tumour during a four-hour procedure at Dubai Hospital.

The tumour weighing 9.4 kg and measuring 27 cm x 26 cm was removed from a 69-year-old patient, who was referred to the hospital’s emergency unit due to a massive abdominal mass discovered during a scan.

Struggling with walking and breathing for months prior to surgery, the patient’s condition necessitated immediate specialised care, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team comprising experts from various fields including urology, oncology, radiology, interventional radiology, vascular surgery, general surgery, and anesthesia.

“Due to the tumour’s size and its compression on vital structures, surgical intervention posed considerable challenges. However, without intervention, the patient’s survival was at high risk,” said Dr. Fariborz Bagheri, Consultant Urologist at Dubai Hospital, who led the operation.

Dr. Mariam Al Raeesi, CEO of Dubai Hospital, praised the multidisciplinary team’s collaborative efforts in deciding to proceed with the surgery.