Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 6:49 pm IST
Flyers from Dubai arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 3.16 cr at Delhi airport
Photo: Delhi Customs/X

Customs officials in Delhi arrested two Uzbekistan nationals coming from the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 3.16 crore.

They were intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday, May 6.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested based on intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold weighing 5000 grams.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from them. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

Delhi Customs also posted a video showing that the airport officers recovered the five gold bars from the passengers bag.

Watch the video here

In recent months, gold-smuggling incidents have been reported, primarily by Middle-East expatriates, in various forms and modes.

Tags
