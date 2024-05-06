Flyers from Dubai arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 3.16 cr at Delhi airport

Customs officials in Delhi arrested two Uzbekistan nationals coming from the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 3.16 crore.

They were intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday, May 6.

Taking to X, Delhi Customs said that the passengers was arrested based on intelligence inputs and caught smuggling gold weighing 5000 grams.

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from them. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

Delhi Customs also posted a video showing that the airport officers recovered the five gold bars from the passengers bag.

On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 5000 grams of gold valued at Rs. 3.16 Crore from two Uzbekistan nationals who arrived from Dubai. The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/SVEk3ByNRv — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) May 6, 2024

In recent months, gold-smuggling incidents have been reported, primarily by Middle-East expatriates, in various forms and modes.