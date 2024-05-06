Emirates A350 aircraft to debut on Mumbai, eight other routes

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Monday, May 6, announced Mumbai and eight other routes as the inaugural destinations for its brand new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, set to enter service in September.

Emirates plans to introduce 10 new A350s to its fleet by March 2025, aiming to provide customers with unique cabin experiences in the first set of destinations.

Emirates A350 aircraft will offer 32 Business Class, 21 Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats, serving short to medium haul cities, with Bahrain as its inaugural destination.

Emirates A350 aircraft will roll scheduled service to the following cities:

Middle East/GCC

Emirates will operate its first A350 to Bahrain on the daily EK839/840 service from September 15 Kuwait on the daily EK853/854 service on September 16 Muscat’s daily EK866/867 will be served by the A350 from December 1.

West Asia

Flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad from October 27 Colombo’s fourth daily service EK654/655 will be served by the A350 from January 1, 2025.

Europe

Lyon will be served daily with the Emirates A350 from December 1 Bologna will be served by the A350 from December 1 Edinburgh will rejoin the Emirates network from Nvember 4, operated by the A350.

“The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe.” “Flying the A350 to 9 cities in such a short span of time adds more premium cabin options and choice across geographies for our customers, and ensures we maintain our competitive edge and industry leading position.” Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates airline said.

The airlines plans to expand its fleet with new aircraft in the coming months.

Emirates flights to A350 destinations go on sale on Monday, May 6, and can be booked on website, application, or via travel agents.