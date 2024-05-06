‘Romancing Tagore’ features Indian musician Shubha Mudgal live in Dubai

The concert is scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm Saturday, May 11, at the Emirates International School auditorium in Jumeirah, Dubai.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 6th May 2024
Indian classical music maestro Shubha Mudgal (Photo: Instagram)

Malhaar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) premier destination for Indian performing arts and training, has announced the upcoming musical concert, ‘Romancing Tagore’ in Dubai.

The concert will feature Indian classical music maestro Shubha Mudgal on vocal, Aneesh Pradhan on Tabla, Sudhir Nayak on Harmonium and 30 artists of Malhaar ensemble.

It is scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm Saturday, May 11, at the Emirates International School auditorium in Jumeirah, Dubai.

The evening will delve into the poetry and music of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore intertwined with Indian classical music.

“I am excited to perform in Dubai again. While the Malhaar choir will present Rabindranath Tagore’s compositions, I will respond to the compositions by presenting khayal or thumri or raag-based compositions in Brajbhasha, Awadhi and Hindi,” Shubha Mudgal said.

Malhaar is hosting an annual celebration of Tagore’s birth month for the second year in a row, showcasing the diverse influences and variations of the Nobel laureate’s poetic words and music.

The concert will be presented in both English and Bangla, and tickets can be purchased on the Platinum List website.

