Paris Olympics: Indian Biryani does not figure on the list of dishes to be served at the games

By Abhijit Sen Gupta

Napoleon had once said that an army marches on its stomach. He meant that soldiers who are hungry cannot march for long distances. The same can be said of sportsmen. If they have to play at their best, they must have wholesome, hygienic and healthy food.

The organisers of the 2024 Olympic Games which are to begin in Paris in July are making great efforts to provide tasty and healthy food to the numerous athletes who will soon gather in the City of Light as the French capital is called, to take part in the sports extravaganza.

About 10,500 athletes from more than 200 nations are expected to arrive in Paris for the Games. So the chefs at the kitchen of the Games village where the athletes will be put up, need to cater to a wide variety of tastes and prepare food of different lands and cuisines.

40,000 meals per day

The cooks are gearing up to serve 40,000 meals per day to the athletes, their coaches, referees, officials and administrators who will arrive in Paris for the duration of the games. The food should not only be tasty but also healthy and full of the necessary proteins, carbohydrates and fats that the world’s best sportsmen need to play at a high level.

Wide choice of foods

In order to provide a huge range of food to the participants a wide variety of foods have been selected that will be put on offer. European, African, Arabic and Asian food items will be there along with Caribbean and South American dishes. For those who are vegetarian or vegan, there will be exclusive items. The aim is to provide a nutritious diet which is not heavy on the stomach.

The urban park at the Place de la Concorde will serve 100 percent vegetarian food which is a first time occurrence at the Olympic Games. Plus there will be a special section containing French dishes if any international visitors would like to sample them. A facility has also been set up where the art of French cuisine can be taught to the participants if they have the time and wish to learn.

Michelin star chefs in charge

Michelin star chefs will be in charge of various sections and they are determined to see that a good impression is created in the taste buds and minds of the visitors. Most athletes have specific nutritional requirements based on their type of sport. The host country’s most qualified chefs will cater to these specialised needs and ensure that the food is tasty and healthy but low in calories.

Suitable for vegetarian Indians

Those Indian sportsmen who are pure vegetarians often find it difficult to get their preferred diet when they go to Europe to take part in sports events. So the vegetarian section will be of great help to them. There will be a huge variety of salads, soups, beans and lentils to choose from.

The organisers have kept sportsmen and women of the Indian subcontinent in mind. Especially for Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese and Sri Lankans, there will be the best quality of basmati rice, rotis, dal, aloo gobi, chicken curry, and an assortment of Indian snacks and drinks. But no samosas, parathas and biryani. These foods have been ruled out on fitness grounds. The general opinion is that biryani is too spicy and heavy. It is not the best food for athletes who have to maintain top fitness levels.

IOA planned menu for Indians

Former winter Olympics participant Shiva Kesavan who was appointed deputy Chef-de-Mission for the Indian contingent, said that the Indian Olympic Association had taken the advice of nutrition experts and then prepared a suitable menu which was passed on to the organisers in Paris.

“We want our sportsmen and women to feel at home when they take part in the Olympics in France. That is the best way for them to succeed and bring back plenty of medals when they return from Paris,” said Shiva Kesavan.

So it is now up to the athletes concerned. After being petted and pampered, no Indian player can complain that he or she did not get the right kind of food, went hungry and therefore played badly. Now our Indian athletes must prove that good meals result in gold medals.