Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: Japan on top, China at second; India placed 25th

India slipped to joint 25th position with one bronze medal, bagged by Manu Bhaker in the Women's 10mm Air Pistol shooting on Sunday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th July 2024 8:26 am IST
Paris: A superb victory in the men’s team competition in Artistic Gymnastics helped Japan surge to the top of the medals table midway through Monday’s schedule at the Olympic Games here. The gold in Gymnastics helped Japan move to six gold medals and 12 medals overall to take the top position.

Australia, who were in the lead at the end of competitions on Sunday, slipped to the fifth spot as China, South Korea and hosts France surged ahead in the standings.

Here’s the medal tally at 00:30 IST:

MEDAL TALLY

Top 5 and India:

Nations G S B T

1) Japan 6 2 4 12

2) China 5 3 2 10

3) S. Korea 5 3 1 9

4) France 4 7 3 14

5) Australia 4 3 0 7

25) India 0 0 1 1

