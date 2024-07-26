Parking ticket collector hacked to death at Secunderabad rly station

Secunderabad: A parking ticket collector was killed near Platform No 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station following an altercation between two parking ticket collectors on Thursday, July 25.

According to Gopalapuram Police, a verbal argument on the grounds of a financial dispute turned violent, in which Muthuselvan was hacked to death by Chandra Sekhar.

Muthuselvan was repeatedly hacked on the head by a square-shaped iron rod and was hit by a brick in the face by Chandra Sekhar, who fled the crime scene as a crowd gathered around. Muthuselvan was rushed to the nearby Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Gopalapuram police have registered a case against four parking officials, including Chandra Sekhar, and the investigation is underway.