New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Monday will deliberate on the subject “India’s investment requirements for sustainable growth, particularly for climate adaptation and mitigation”.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, has summoned officials from Commerce Ministry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), to deliberate on the matter.

The panel will also consider and adopt a report on the ‘Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-Tech Companies’.