Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban all forms of money games

New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate amid din.

The bill, piloted by Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks to ban all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming.

It was approved by the Upper House after rejecting amendments moved by Opposition members.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

What does the online gaming bill offer

The bill seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games as well as bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games.

It outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities — from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including 3-5 years’ imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.