Parliament security breach ‘attack on our democratic values’: Telangana CM

The Chief Minister urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to conduct a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the perpetrators of this act.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th December 2023 10:32 pm IST
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the security breach in the Parliament is of serious concern and termed it “an attack on democratic values”.

“It is not just an assault on Parliament House but also on our democratic values,” reads a post from Revanth Reddy’s handle on ‘X’.

The Chief Minister urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to conduct a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the perpetrators of this act.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has also condemned the security breach in the Parliament.

BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao strongly condemned ‘the security breach and commotion in the Lok Sabha, where two young men jumped from the gallery and hurled something that emitted gas’.

“This breach occurred even as the country observes the 2001 attack on Parliament. We pray for the safety of all the Parliamentarians, and we urge that the culprits be punished,” he said.

