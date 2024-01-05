Parliament security breach: Five of six accused give consent to Polygraph Test

New Delhi: Five out of six accused arrested in a parliament security breach case on Friday gave their consent to a polygraph test. Accused Neelam Azad denied the polygraph test.

In addition, accused Manoranjan and Sagar also have their consent for the Narco Analysis and Brain Mapping test. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur recorded the consent and denial of accused persons.

The court also extended the police custody of all accused persons for a further eight days.

All the accused were produced before the court. Legal Aid Counsel sought 15 minutes for a legal meeting concerning the polygraph test. The court allowed the same.

Thereafter accused Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, and Mahesh Kumawat gave their consent for the Polygraph test. In addition, Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma gave their consent for the Narco analysis and Brain mapping test. However, the accused Neelam Azad denies consent for the polygraph test.

Meanwhile, Delhi police sought a further 8 days of custody for the confrontation of mobile data. The special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap submitted that a Polygraph of all six accused is required and in addition the Narco and Brain mapping of Manoranjan and Sagar.

Legal Aid Counsel opposed the police custody and submitted that the confrontation of data can be done in judicial custody and a polygraph also can be done in judicial custody.

SPP also submitted that they will receive the data of mobile phones by Monday from the FSL. SPP also submitted that UAPA empowered the agency to take police custody for up to 30 days.

The court extended the police custody of all accused for the next eight days after hearing the submissions of the counsel. Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Amit Shukla asked the reason for the Narco and Brain mapping of two accused Manoranjan and Sagar. SPP said it was advised by the expert and we are bound by the same.

All the accused persons have been arrested in the Parliament Security Breach case. They are running in police custody. This case pertains to a security breach on the anniversary of the Parliament Attack on December 13.