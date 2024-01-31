Parliament security breach: Tortured by cops to accept link with Oppn, accused allege

New Delhi: Five of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case on Wednesday told a court that they were allegedly being tortured by Delhi Police to accept their association with opposition parties.

The submission was made before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till March 1.

Five of the accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat — told the court that they were forced to sign about 70-odd blank papers.

“Accused persons were tortured/given electric shocks to sign and confess (to) the commission of crime under the UAPA and their association with national political parties,” they told the court.

The court sought a reply from police in the matter and fixed February 17 for hearing the application.

The sixth accused in the case is Neelam Azad.

