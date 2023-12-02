Final Parliamentary showdown before LS polls on Dec 4; all-party meet underway

The all-party meeting is attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal and others.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd December 2023 3:27 pm IST
Parliament Winter Session: All party meet to deliberate on host of issues

New Delhi: Ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session beginning on December 4, an all-party meeting is underway at the Parliament Library building.

The meeting began on Saturday to deliberate on a host of issues related to Parliament’s Winter session.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and Pramod Tiwari were also in attendance.

The Winter Session is scheduled to have 15 sittings until December 22.

All party leaders are expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

Currently, 37 Bills are pending in Parliament, of which 12 are listed for consideration and passing, and seven Bills for introduction, consideration and passing.

