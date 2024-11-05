Parliament Winter Session to be held between Nov 20 and Dec 25

Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday, November 5, that the upcoming Parliamentary Winter Session will be held between November 25 and December 20.

In an X post, Rijiju said, “”Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business)

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 5, 2024

“On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan,” his X post read.

