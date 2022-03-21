Parsis in Hyderabad celebrate Navroz after COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: The Parsi community celebrated its first Navroz in fire temples across the city after a pause of two years, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 200 people attended the Monday morning prayers at the Parsi Agiary in Secunderabad, one of the oldest Parsi temples in the country.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Zubin Kapadia, who is a regular visitor at the temple said, “We did not get to celebrate for two years because of Covid. We are happy that we were able to celebrate and meet everyone this year. We also made sure to wear masks for safety.”

Navroz is celebrated on March 21 every year. It is the marking of the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar. The Parsis welcome the New Year by decorating their houses and laying out scrumptious meals and desserts.

“We love to eat our favourite biryani and Double ka Meetha on Navroz. There is also this authentic Parsi food we have, Patra Ni Macchi. It is a mix of our favourite food and a lot of sweets,” Zubin said.