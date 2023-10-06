Parties are fighting to compete with DMK in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi

Chennai: There is a competition among parties in Tamil Nadu on who would be contesting against the ruling DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Youth Welfare Minister and party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Udhayanidhi, when asked about the income tax searches conducted on properties related to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, commented that taxmen have become “guests” who show up daily.

Also Read No notice received from SC for Sanatan Dharma remarks: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Such tax raids are now almost a regular affair, and with the Parliamentary election getting closer, it would become even more routine, he said.

When asked about BJP leader K Annamalai’s comment about the contest in the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu being between his party and the DMK, Udhayanidhi said journalists should pose the question to AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Udhayanidhi said a “very big competition” is on among parties in the state on who would contest against the DMK. Whichever party it may be, it is just the same, he said, adding that the DMK would face the Lok Sabha election under the guidance of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Asked about Governor R N Ravi’s claim that there is an “increase” in caste discrimination in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi asked whether he has visited other states or not.

Though it cannot be said that there is absolutely no discrimination at all in the state, said Udhayanidhi, he indicated that Tamil Nadu is much more progressive compared to some other states. Ravi, “rather than confining himself to his work, is talking unnecessary politics,” which the people will not accept, the minister said.

The Governor had made the remark on October 4 while presiding over an event in Cuddalore district.