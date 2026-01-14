Parts of Dal Lake freeze as Kashmir reels under severe cold

Parts of several water bodies, including the interiors of the Dal Lake, froze due to severe cold.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 14th January 2026 2:13 pm IST
Dal Lake, Kashmir
Dal Lake, Kashmir

Srinagar: Parts of the famous Dal Lake here and several water bodies in Kashmir froze on Wednesday, january 14, as sub-zero minimum temperatures across the Valley dropped further.

The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ — a 40-day period of extreme cold, when the chances of snowfall are the highest. It began on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the minus 4.9 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night, weather department officials said. Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the Valley, where the mercury settled at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Parts of several water bodies, including the interiors of the Dal Lake, froze due to severe cold.

Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, and in central Kashmir’s Sonamarg it was minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, settled at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance is approaching Kashmir and is likely to affect the Valley’s weather from January 16.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 14th January 2026 2:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button