Parts of Hyderabad to witness moderate to heavy rains

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad witnessed strong spells of moderate to heavy rains on Saturday evening, July 5.

Popular weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his hyperlocal and accurate predictions, stated that the West, Central and southern parts of the city will receive a 20-minute heavy downpour.

A spell of MODERATE – HEAVY RAIN very likely in West, Central, South HYD after 6.10PM. It will be a 20min spell of intense rain. Plan your home travel accordingly ⚠️🌧️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 5, 2025

With the monsoon setting in, citizens are urged to avoid non-essential travel during the evening and night, particularly in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging.

Scattered rains are also expected in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri and Kothagudem districts.



















