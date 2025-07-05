Parts of Hyderabad to witness moderate to heavy rains

The West, Central and southern parts of the city will receive a 20-minute heavy downpour.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th July 2025 6:10 pm IST
Hyderabad rains
Rains in Manikonda

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad witnessed strong spells of moderate to heavy rains on Saturday evening, July 5.

Popular weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his hyperlocal and accurate predictions, stated that the West, Central and southern parts of the city will receive a 20-minute heavy downpour.

With the monsoon setting in, citizens are urged to avoid non-essential travel during the evening and night, particularly in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging.

MS Creative School

Scattered rains are also expected in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri and Kothagudem districts.









Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th July 2025 6:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button