Parts of Telangana to face power cuts on Dec 28

As part of the exercise, the areas are set to face randomised power cuts on December 28 for 30 minutes between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Parts of Telangana to face power cuts on Dec 28 for 'mock drills'
Representational image

Hyderabad: Various localities in Telangana will face 30-minute-long power cuts on Saturday, December 28, a statement by the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TGTRANSCO) said on Thursday.

The power cuts will be part of the mock drill carried out by Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA), which is responsible for the integrated operation of the Indian Power System, in all the southern states.

According to the TGTRANSCO, this mock exercise is carried out every year, to provide a startup supply to the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Ramagundam power generating station via the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) Bhadravati-Ramagundam Inter-Regional link, in coordination with Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

According to the TGTRANSCO, the exercise is to prepare for any emergency in the event of a total failure of the power supply.

As part of the exercise, the areas of Korutla, Metpally, Medipally, Kathalapur, Raikal, Jagtial Rural, Kodimyal, Mallial, Vemulawada Rural, Gangadhara, Ramadugu and Choppadandi are set to face randomised power cuts on December 28 for 30 minutes between 1 pm and 3 pm.

